Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Ararat Sargsyan from Gyumri, teaches history at the basic school of the Shahmasur community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

October 19, 2021, 14:25 All the children of Artsakh have a great potential. Teacher of "Teach for Armenia" program

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "When I got acquainted with the history, mission and vision of the program in detail, I was inspired by the idea that any Armenian child, regardless of his socio-economic situation and location, can receive equal, excellent general education and discover his full potential through this program.

The results required the "Teach for Armenia" program are high, but realistic and achievable. It is the attitude towards education that I want to change first of all among the students. They must understand that knowledge is a great potential and opportunity to solve their own, local and pan-Armenian problems. I want to give my students such skills and innovative knowledge that they will find their rightful place in the modern world of technology, "said Ararat Sargsyan.

The methodology used by the program teachers-leaders allows the student to identify and develop the skills. I am sure that all the children of Artsakh have a great potential, as a result of the discovery and correct direction of which we can have the reform and revival of the educational system," said A. Sargsyan.

"Working here is important for me, because our fathers and brothers sacrificed their lives for the existence of Artsakh. So I try to have my little participation in the development of Artsakh,” he said.