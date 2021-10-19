The United States and Georgia signed a memorandum of understanding on enhancing Georgia's defense and containment capabilities during U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit on Monday, Xinhua reported.

October 19, 2021, 11:50 U.S., Georgia sign defense cooperation memorandum during Austin's visit

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The United States values Georgia as a strategic partner, and our support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering," said Austin at a joint press conference with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze after their meeting in Tbilisi.

Austin highlighted the significance of the memorandum of understanding on the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement (GDDE) Initiative, which was signed by the two ministers after the meeting, saying it underscored U.S. enduring policy of helping Georgia to defend itself, to deter aggression and further its Euro-Atlantic integration.

"This marks a new phase of our bilateral security cooperation, and it demonstrates the U.S. commitment to supporting Georgia," said the U.S. defense secretary.

For his part, Burchuladze said that Austin's first official visit to Georgia reaffirms a strong strategic partnership between the United States and Georgia, and serves the goal of further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"The GDDE is a critically important agreement, further upgrading the U.S.-Georgia defence cooperation," Burchuladze said.

During his visit, Austin will also meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and attend U.S.-Georgia joint military exercises.

After his Georgia trip, Austin is set to visit Romania and Ukraine before taking part in the NATO Defense Ministerial meeting in Brussels.