Zelensky says ready to meet with Putin in any format

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in any format, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Ukraine, in turn, is interested in a meeting with the Russian President in any format," he said in an interview for ICTV Monday.

Besides, Zelensky noted the chances for a new Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, France, Ukraine) meeting, stating that Kiev is ready for such a meeting.


     

Politics

Lavrov, ICRC chief discuss humanitarian issues of Artsakh

The humanitarian issues in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and Artsakh have been discussed between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer.

Productive cooperation established between Russia and Armenia in different directions – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the participants of the 8th Russian-Armenian Inter-Regional...

Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, warns Stepanakert

Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, Stepanakert...

Russian peacekeepers safeguard ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh. Putin

Russian peacekeepers stand as guarantors of the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin...

The Indifference of the International Community to Artsakh Seriously Jeopardizes the Practical Significance of the Human Rights Agenda. Artsakh Ombudsman

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it’s possible to change the current situation in the...

Artsakh State Minister and Human Rights Defender visited the wounded soldiers. Their health condition is stable

Today, October 15, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan and...

Pashinyan proposes to strengthen trilateral mechanisms for investigation of border incidents, observance of ceasefire

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it’s possible to change the current situation in the...

Economy

Reshetnikov: Russia companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia

Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov said this Tuesday during the Eighth Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum in Yerevan, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA)...

Armenia participates in Anuga 2021, largest trade fair for food and beverage industry in Europe

Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Artsakh is a sacred land for me. Yesayi Makhtesyan moved from the United States and settled in Artsakh's Haterk

Yesayi Makhtesyan's family is in the United States, but he decided to come to Artsakh, his Homeland.

Another house in Martuni renovated with the funding support of the Tufenkian Foundation

On October 19, as a part of the program implemented by the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation, the apartment...

All the children of Artsakh have a great potential. Teacher of "Teach for Armenia" program

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Ararat Sargsyan, teaches history at the basic...

31 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

31 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, including two children, the Ministry...

Conference entitled "Current Problems of Dentistry and Maxillofacial Surgery" held in Stepanakert

On October 18, a conference entitled "Current Problems of Dentistry and Maxillofacial Surgery" dedicated...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 245 calls over last week

On October 11 to 15, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 245 calls,...

One more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

A total of 176 COVID-19 tests were conducted Sunday in Artsakh, and from which 21 new cases of the coronavirus...

Military

Junior Sergeant firing artillery in iconic war photo bestowed posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to Junior Sergeant Albert Hovhannisyan, the 19-year-old gunner of the Defense Army who became a household name when a photo of him firing a gun-howitzer during the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War quickly became an iconic image symbolizing the Armenian fighting spirit and morale.

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan army that invaded Gegharkunik Province build large shelters, concrete roads

The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...

Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...

CSTO says reached agreements contribute to creation of necessary conditions for political settlement of Karabakh crisis

The hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh were managed to be stopped through the mediation of the Russian Federation,...

Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
Non-surrendering type of an Artsakhian. From Zuar to Haterk
The newly opened cement factory in Askeran
The newly opened cement factory in Askeran
" Teach for Armenia".Poghos Galstyan teaches physics at Qolatak school, Artsakh
" Teach for Armenia".Poghos Galstyan teaches physics at Qolatak school, Artsakh's Martakert region
"Teach for Armenia". Gayane Khachumyan teaches the Armenian Language and Literature at Verin Horatagh school
"Teach for Armenia". Gayane Khachumyan teaches the Armenian Language and Literature at Verin Horatagh school
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

Diaspora

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

International

Trump’s website defaced by Turkish hacker

U.S. says it made no financing offers to Turkey on F-16 jets

U.S., Georgia sign defense cooperation memorandum during Austin's visit

South Korea confirms launch of ballistic missile by North Korea — Yonhap

