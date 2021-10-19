Zelensky says ready to meet with Putin in any format

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated his readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in any format, Tass informs.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Ukraine, in turn, is interested in a meeting with the Russian President in any format," he said in an interview for ICTV Monday.
Besides, Zelensky noted the chances for a new Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, France, Ukraine) meeting, stating that Kiev is ready for such a meeting.