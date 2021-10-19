World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The humanitarian issues in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and Artsakh have been discussed between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed the participants of the 8th Russian-Armenian Inter-Regional...
Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, Stepanakert...
Russian peacekeepers stand as guarantors of the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it’s possible to change the current situation in the...
Today, October 15, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan and...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it’s possible to change the current situation in the...
Russian companies plan to invest more than $1 billion in Armenia. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Reshetnikov said this Tuesday during the Eighth Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum in Yerevan, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA)...
Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
Yesayi Makhtesyan's family is in the United States, but he decided to come to Artsakh, his Homeland.
On October 19, as a part of the program implemented by the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation, the apartment...
Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Ararat Sargsyan, teaches history at the basic...
31 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, including two children, the Ministry...
On October 18, a conference entitled "Current Problems of Dentistry and Maxillofacial Surgery" dedicated...
On October 11 to 15, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 245 calls,...
A total of 176 COVID-19 tests were conducted Sunday in Artsakh, and from which 21 new cases of the coronavirus...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan awarded the posthumous Hero of Artsakh highest state award to Junior Sergeant Albert Hovhannisyan, the 19-year-old gunner of the Defense Army who became a household name when a photo of him firing a gun-howitzer during the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War quickly became an iconic image symbolizing the Armenian fighting spirit and morale.
The Azerbaijani armed forces that invaded Gegharkunik Province of Armenia have built large shelters,...
The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry...
On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh...
The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...
The hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh were managed to be stopped through the mediation of the Russian Federation,...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
month
week
day