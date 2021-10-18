Belarusian leader slams Poland and Lithuania for bringing migrants to Germany and France

According to the Belarusian president, by saying it, he wants "Germany, France, the UK, and other countries to finally get real and realize what is happening with these migrants in Poland and Lithuania."

Lukashenko emphasized that Warsaw and Vilnius were demonstrating everywhere that they allegedly placed migrants in special camps. "But in fact, these are only transit points, they specifically release migrants from the camps as [the countries] realize that these migrants [are not going to stay] in Poland or Lithuania as well as in Belarus," the head of state noted. "They will go to Germany, to warmer countries, as they say."