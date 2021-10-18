A film is being made about the 44-day Artsakh war in 2020. The film is called "The Reborn". The director of the film is Jivan Avetisyan, whose family roots come from Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the film director mentioned that various activities are being carried out for the shooting of the film "Reborn".

“At the same time we are looking for financing for the production stage of the film.

We are looking for different ways for the latter, one of which is the crowdfunding campaign. Now on Indiegogo InDemand platform we are trying to achieve our ultimate goal. The whole process costs $ 100,000.We have already gathered $80,000. Everyone can support in this campaign, at the same time, receiving the gift of his choice. I believe that we can have a wonderful film due to our joint strength, which was revealed during the creation of our previous films about Artsakh," said J. Avetisyan.

“We must present the reality to the world. This is the basis and purpose of the new work. Artsakh is our Jerusalem; Artsakh is our pride, it is the most important part of our life, like, of course, other parts of our Homeland. And we should continue to talk about Artsakh.

Unfortunately, today our borders are being drawn by dictators, and that is why we must not let our history be told by others. The issue of Artsakh is, first of all, a matter of human rights, so this is not just a conflict between nations. Our film is about the human destinies that bore the impact of the war, even if they had no direct involvement in the events of the war. This is the main idea around which the events unfold," said J. Avetisyan, in particular.

We have talked a lot about Artsakh in our previous films, and now, in parallel with the making of the film "Reborn", I am traveling to present my previous film "Gate to Heaven" abroad, mainly in Armenian-populated communities. The film 'Reborn' will also be shown in different cities of the world; it will tell about Artsakh, this time in a unique way," concluded J. Avetisyan.