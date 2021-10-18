On October 18, a conference entitled "Current Problems of Dentistry and Maxillofacial Surgery" dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Faculty of Dentistry of Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi was held in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS:The Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, Mikael Hayriyan made an opening speech.

"The Armenian Dental Association has always contributed to the development of in-university education for future dentists in Artsakh.

During the recent war in Artsakh, the Armenian military medicine, in general, all the specialists involved in the healthcare system, did such great work, which, looking back, seems impossible.

Today's conference assures that we will live and create in Artsakh forever," said Hayriyan.

Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry of Yerevan State Medical University, President of the Armenian Dental Association Lazar Yesayan thanked the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh for organizing the conference at a high level.

"We work with dentists in Stepanakert.

In cooperation with Yerevan State Medical University, we hold training courses, seminars, conferences in Stepanakert. This process will be continuous," Yesayan said.

During the conference, Honorary Doctor of Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi Bedros Yavru ֊ Sakuk delivered a lecture on "Children's Respiratory Disorders".

Myofunctional therapist Valentina Gecha, Associate Professor of Medical Sciences Sergey Grigorev and others made reports at the conference.