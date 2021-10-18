Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Gayane Khechumyan teaches the Armenian Language and Literature at Caroline Cox Secondary School in the Verin Horatagh school of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

Our wonderful students are the guarantee of Artsakh's future. Teacher of "Teach for Armenia" program

According to Gayane Khechumyan, the "Teach for Armenia" program best reflects her wishes - she is in Artsakh.

"The motivation to participate in the program was my simple childhood wish - to go and live in a remote village, and later acquiring the profession of pedagogue, I wanted to teach."

During my two years of activity, I was trying to discover my students in the atmosphere of mutual love; to show that they have potential, which will be used for the benefit of our community.

I expect to have a student with a high sense of human dignity, honor and responsibility, who will also be a well-developed citizen.

According to our interlocutor, teaching in Artsakh has a symbol of history, love and care for him.

"I look at the future of Artsakh optimistically . Our wonderful students are the guarantee of that future. The better generation we have today, the better future we will have tomorrow," Khechumyan said.