Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Minister spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh touched also on the accusations made by Azerbaijan officials against Iran, urging Azerbaijani leaders to let the conversations between officials be continued through diplomatic channels and to avoid negative media statements, IRNA reported.

October 18, 2021, 16:35 Iran MFA calls on Azerbaijan to refrain from negative media statements

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The spokesman added that the relationship between Iran and the Azerbaijan was natural, but stressed that Azerbaijani officials should be cautious not to be trapped by third parties.