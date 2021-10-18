The humanitarian issues in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and Artsakh have been discussed between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer.

October 18, 2021, 16:14 Lavrov, ICRC chief discuss humanitarian issues of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Interactions between Russian foreign ministry and ICRC are traditionally of constructive and fruitful nature, Panorama.am informs, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the phone conversation, Sergey Lavrov and Peter Maurer exchanged views on responding to crises in different parts of the world, including in humanitarian situation of Nagorno Karabakh, Syria, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Ukraine conflicts.

The parties expressed readiness for further fruitful cooperation in spheres of bilateral interest and discussed ways to support the ICRC activity, the source said.