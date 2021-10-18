One more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

A total of 176 COVID-19 tests were conducted Sunday in Artsakh, and from which 21 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: At present, 76 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19. 11 patients are in critical condition, while 30 others—in severe condition.

Another person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died

A total of 14,543 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,369 of them have come back positive.