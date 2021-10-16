The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited the servicemen who were wounded during the October 14 ceasefire breach committed by Azerbaijani troops.

October 16, 2021, 12:22 Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the Stepanakert Central Military Hospital, Minister of Defense Vardanyan thanked the servicemen for their service and wished speedy recovery.

General-major Vardanyan also visited the military position which was targeted by the Azeri forces on October 14 and assessing the operative-tactical situation on the spot, give instructions on further actions.