Artsakh Defense Minister visits wounded servicemen of latest Azerbaijani attack

The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh General-major Kamo Vardanyan visited the servicemen who were wounded during the October 14 ceasefire breach committed by Azerbaijani troops.
STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the Stepanakert Central Military Hospital, Minister of Defense Vardanyan thanked the servicemen for their service and wished speedy recovery.
General-major Vardanyan also visited the military position which was targeted by the Azeri forces on October 14 and assessing the operative-tactical situation on the spot, give instructions on further actions.