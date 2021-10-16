Due to the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Hovhannisyan family has been displaced from the community of Zuar, Artsakh’s Shahumyan region.

October 16, 2021, 11:30 We must defend and develop Artsakh together. Displaced Resident

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The family has resettled in the community of Haterk, Artsakh’s Martakert region since February 17.

Together with the community leader, we have chosen this house where we now live. My family consists of 7 people. I have 5 children.

Alexander makes gates. His work in Haterk is in demand, as he is the only specialist.

"I am a welding blacksmith. I have a lot of orders, my son helps me. We have bees, chickens, pigs and sheep. We are trying to contribute to the development of the economy," he said.

Our interlocutor does not intend to leave Artsakh.

"I was born in Russia, my mother is from Artsakh.

I have always heard stories about Artsakh since I was a child. I dreamed of coming and living here.

My children do not want to go either, because there is no better place than Artsakh. We have great hopes for the future of Artsakh.

The people of Artsakh must return to their homeland, because it is not only defended by the army, but we all must all protect and improve our homeland, " Hovhannisyan said.