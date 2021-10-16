The school of the Kolatak community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has not had a physics teacher for four years.

October 16, 2021, 10:55 If we live in Artsakh and with Artsakh, Artsakh will start living anew. Teacher of "Teach for Armenia" program

Within the framework of the “Teach for Armenia” program, Poghos Galstyan came to Artsakh and now teaches "physics" and "mathematics" at Kolatak Secondary School. He thinks that his steps, both coming from Yerevan to Kolatak and the activities he will carry out for the development of the community, will be contagious for others; everyone will be involved in educating and leading a generation.

Man is the most powerful resource in the world. We, especially these days, have no right to ignore the "small or large resource" of our country, i.e. the students, which, unfortunately, we do with our indifference or incomplete work. I am sure that our successful future depends on the quality education and the generation with high human values. And now I am trying to have my participation in this issue,” said Poghos Galstyan.