The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today fired at Yeraskh village of Ararat Province of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported.

October 15, 2021, 17:43 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires at Yeraskh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: An Armenian military position located nearby was also targeted in the shooting, as a result of which a fire broke out in the yard of one of the houses. Grass piles set ablaze from the shooting.

There are no casualties among the villagers and the Armenian servicemen.