THanks to the efforts of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s US partner, Armenia Fund Inc, $1 million was raised and transferred to the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia to meet the urgent social needs of the Armenian community and support Armenian educational institutions in Lebanon. The fundraising was organized in September upon the appeal of His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia to Armenians around the world, informs the Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

October 15, 2021, 17:30 $1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Committed to its mission of supporting worldwide Armenian communities, the Fund stands firm with the Armenian community and schools in Lebanon. The Fund began its support to our compatriots at the onset of the economic crisis in December 2019 followed by an extensive campaign immediately after the 2020 Beirut explosion as well as additional financial support to Armenian educational institutions in April 2021 resulting in a total financial support of $600,000.



The Hayastan All Armenian Fund expresses its sincere gratitude to all donors, the Fund’s entire network, as well as its US partner, Armenia Fund Inc for immediately responding to the urgent needs of the Lebanese-Armenian community and swiftly organizing this fundraising campaign.



The Hayastan All Armenian Fund continues its support to the Armenian community, an intrinsic part of Lebanese society, with the hope that stability and prosperity will soon be restored in the country.



