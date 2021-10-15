Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, warns Stepanakert

Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, Stepanakert warned in wake of renewed Azeri ceasefire violations.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In the recent days, Azerbaijan has been trying to artificially escalate the situation in the region, and this is taking place along with high-level meetings,” the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said in a statement. “Azerbaijan aims to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh through aggressive actions and intimidation. This policy is also a blow to Russia and the Russian peacekeeping mission.

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh qualifies Azerbaijan's policy as terrorism and manifestation of a destructive stance.

We once again reiterate that Artsakh will not be threatened by such steps. The Armenians of Artsakh are determined to live in their historical Homeland and defend their sovereignty and dignity.”