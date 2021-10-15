The Indifference of the International Community to Artsakh Seriously Jeopardizes the Practical Significance of the Human Rights Agenda. Artsakh Ombudsman

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it’s possible to change the current situation in the region in case of a political will by achieving stability and peace, the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Artsakh, Gegham Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook.
Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.
The life of the servicemen of Artsakh wounded from the Azerbaijani shooting are not in danger, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said on Facebook.
Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan has visited the six injured servicemen who are at the...
The houses damaged by the war in the community of Herher of Artsakh’s Martuni region are being renovated.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in an event in Rome dedicated to the 70th anniversary...
On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh Defense Army in the north-eastern direction.
The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the...
