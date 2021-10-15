Artsakhpress

Pashinyan proposes to strengthen trilateral mechanisms for investigation of border incidents, observance of ceasefire

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it’s possible to change the current situation in the region in case of a political will by achieving stability and peace.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS:  In his remarks during today’s online session of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Pashinyan stated that thanks to Russia’s efforts the military operations stopped in Nagorno Karabakh on November 9, 2020. He stated that according to the trilateral statement signed on November 9, Russian peacekeepers were deployed in Nagorno Karabakh, ensuring security.

“Russia and Vladimir Putin personally played a vital role in the stop of the 44-day war. Today as well they play a vital role in the maintenance of peace in the region. We thank them for all these efforts”, Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM said that the region is on the verge of transformations and in case of a political will the current picture can change, bringing peace and stability.

“We are ready for those changes. Moreover, it is in accordance with the vision of our government. One of the goals of the government is to open an era of peace. There are factors which question the process of achieving peace in our region. Despite all political efforts, people continue to be killed in Nagorno Karabakh, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. On this occasion I propose to strengthen the trilateral mechanisms for investigating the incidents and observing the ceasefire regime. Many not only do not believe, but also they do not want peace and stability in our country, and in such circumstances it’s very hard to move forward the peace agenda. We are determined and will do everything for the establishment of peace and stability in our region. We have a clear vision how to achieve this goal, that is the dialogue and the gradual overcoming of the hostile environment, which, unfortunately, exists in our region, and then the unblocking of transportation and economic communications, this is the only way that will lead to that goal”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

In this context he emphasized the importance of the implementation of all those agreements reached by the 2020 November 9 and the 2021 January 11 trilateral statements.

Pashinyan also informed the session participants that works are underway within the Russian-Armenia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group on the re-opening of all transportation communications. He expressed hope to achieve concrete results in the nearest future, which, he added, means that Armenia will have an automobile and railway communication with Russia, a railway communication with Iran, and Azerbaijan will have a railway communication with Nakhijevan via the territory of Armenia.


     

The Indifference of the International Community to Artsakh Seriously Jeopardizes the Practical Significance of the Human Rights Agenda. Artsakh Ombudsman

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it's possible to change the current situation in the region in case of a political will by achieving stability and peace

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.

Wounded soldiers’ surgeries went successfully. Artak Beglaryan

The life of the servicemen of Artsakh wounded from the Azerbaijani shooting are not in danger, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said on Facebook.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh Defense Army in the north-eastern direction.

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

Some progress made in Russian-US dialogue. Maria Zakharova

