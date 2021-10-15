Artsakhpress

Artsakh State Minister and Human Rights Defender visited the wounded soldiers. Their health condition is stable

October 15, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan, Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan and Minister of Healthcare Mikael Hayriyan visited Stepanakert Republican Medical Center and Stepanakert Central Military Hospital.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: They got acquainted with the health condition of the six servicemen who received a gunshot wound on October 14, when the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at the Defense Army’s military positions located in the eastern section of the border.
Arthur Jalavyan, Deputy Head of the Stepanakert Central Military Hospital, told “Artsakhpress” that the condition of two wounded is assessed as severe, but their lives are not in danger.
They are receiving treatment in the appropriate departments and wards.
In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Artsakh State Minister referred to the misinformation concerning victims among the servicemen and called on the public to refrain from spreading such false news.
"Fortunately, we have no casualties and no territorial losses," he said.
Artsakh Human Rights Defender  Gegham Stepanyan said: "The recorded incidents once again prove the aggressive, impudent behavior of the Azerbaijani side, its intention to use force, by all means, to disrupt the normal life in Artsakh, evict the Armenians, and ethnically cleanse the Armenians of Artsakh.
The Azerbaijani military positions located near our peaceful settlements are a direct threat due to their aggressive behavior. Their immediate removal is indispensable for protecting the rights of the civilian population, particularly the right to life.
Recorded incidents are another proof of the fact that Azerbaijani theses on peaceful coexistence are false, lack of real goals in that direction, aimed at pulling the wool over the eyes of the international community and the parties interested in the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.
Azerbaijani statements on peaceful coexistence are nothing but hollow words covering the Azerbaijani anti-Armenian, genocidal-fascist agenda,” he said.

 


     

Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, warns Stepanakert

Azerbaijan’s policy of terrorism seeks to achieve the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, Stepanakert warned in wake of renewed Azeri ceasefire violations.

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.

Wounded soldiers’ surgeries went successfully. Artak Beglaryan

The life of the servicemen of Artsakh wounded from the Azerbaijani shooting are not in danger, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said on Facebook.

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh Defense Army in the north-eastern direction.

