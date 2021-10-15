Armenia Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s gross violation of ceasefire in Artsakh

On October 15, Armenia’s foreign ministry issued a statement strongly condemning yesterday’s gross violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement says:“We strongly condemn the gross violation by the Azerbaijani armed forces of the ceasefire regime on October 14, which was established by the November 9 trilateral statement, as a result of which 6 servicemen of the Defense Army of Artsakh were wounded near the village of Norshen of Artsakh. The Azerbaijani side continued violating the ceasefire also today, on October 15, by opening fire at a medical ambulance of the Defense Army in the north-eastern section.

We record that this is the second serious incident of the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side within a week, as a result of which civilians and servicemen suffer," the statement reads, in particular.