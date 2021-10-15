Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh military ambulance

On October 15, around 09:00, the Azerbaijani military opened fire at a medical ambulance of the Artsakh Defense Army in the north-eastern direction.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh were notified.

“The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh is announcing that it continues to adhere to the ceasefire regime and is calling on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from de-stabilizing actions,” the Defense Ministry said.