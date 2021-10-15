Wounded soldiers’ surgeries went successfully. Artak Beglaryan

The life of the servicemen of Artsakh wounded from the Azerbaijani shooting are not in danger, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I have just arrived from the Stepanakert military hospital and the republican medical center where three wounded servicemen have undergone a surgery. None of the wounded soldiers is under danger. I would like to thank our doctors for conducting their mission with high dedication and skills”, Artak Beglaryan said.

In the evening of October 14, the Azerbaijani troops opened fire at a military position in Artsakh’s east, injuring six servicemen. Shootings were also reported at several other sections of the contact line, according to the Artsakh Defense Army.