The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the moment. The Armenian side has no territorial losses.

October 15, 2021, 00:48

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Army Command is carrying out coordinated activities with the authorities of the country and the Russian peacekeeping Command to further defuse the situation.