Artsakhpress

Society

Lives of injured Armenian servicemen not under risk .Artsakh’s State Minister

I urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and the temptation to become a source of "scandalous" news. There are no other wounded or victims except the mentioned six injured, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “There were six servicemen in that particular position and all of them have been injured, while three others were away from the position and have avoided injuries.
Together with the Minister of Health, I visited the Stepanakert Military Hospital and the Republican Medical Center, followed the works of the medical staff. I'm still there. After some examinations, the doctors say that the condition of two of them is assessed as severe, but fortunately, noone’s life is under risk”, Beglaryan wrote.
The Defense Army reported that in the evening of October 14, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at a military position of the Defense Army located in the eastern border of the Artsakh Republic, as a result of which six servicemen received gunshot injuries.
According to the Defense Army, shootings were reported at some other parts of the line of contact, but there were no other casualties. Now the situation has stabilized along the entire line of contact.
The State Minister wrote that the political and military leadership of Artsakh is taking emergency steps to stabilize the situation by making the necessary decisions and communicating with the relevant parties.

“I ask our compatriots to be calm, not to give in to false information and gossip. The relevant bodies will provide operative and regular information on the further development of the situation," he wrote.


     

Politics

War is impossible – Artsakh’s Foreign Minister

After the shootings in Artsakh this evening, the situation is calm, it is completely controlled by the Artsakh Defense Army and the Russian peacekeepers, the Artsakh Defense Army has no casualties, and the lives of the wounded soldiers are not in danger.

Economy

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.

Society

I urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and the temptation to become a source of "scandalous" news. There are no other wounded or victims except the mentioned six injured, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

Military

Armenian side has no territorial losses. Artsakh’s Defense Army

The Defense Army of Artsakh informs that following the border incidents the situation is calm at the moment. The Armenian side has no territorial losses.

Analytical

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Sport

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Some progress made in Russian-US dialogue. Maria Zakharova

