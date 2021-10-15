Artsakh Ombudsman: Artsakh Defense Army has no casualties

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan has visited the six injured servicemen who are at the military hospital in Stepanakert and tweeted about this.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Defense Army of Artsakh doesn’t have casualties. There are no hostilities in Artsakh at this moment,” he reported.

Stepanyan noted that the servicemen were injured at the posts located in the vicinity of civilian settlements.

“This poses a serious threat to the security of civilians and violates the right of the civilians to life. Peaceful coexistence is impossible,” he wrote.