Caroline Cox Secondary School of the Verin Horatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has quickly started the academic process since December 1, 2020.

October 14, 2021, 18:13 Verin Horatagh secondary school needs an annex building

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, the school principal Arus Martirosyan mentioned that all the teachers had returned after the war and immediately started their daily educational process.

"Currently, 103 students study at the school," said A. Martirosyan. The principal touched upon the tangible issues for the school, noting that they try to solve current issues through a benefactor or the school graduates.

"We have a problem with building conditions, the school classrooms are not enough. We need a building annex in order to organize the teaching process more efficiently. So we expect a support at the state level or through a benefactor.

There is also a problem with the sports gym. Last year the “Base Metals” company assumed that responsibility, but due to the war it remained unfulfilled. "We needed a teacher of the Armenian language and literature. Within the framework of the" Teach for Armenia "program, Gayane Khechumyan came to our community, who effectively fills the vacancy of a teacher," said A. Martirosyan.

"The Minister of Education,Science, Culture and Sport of the Artsakh Republic Lusine Gharakhanyan has promised that from the next academic year, our school will move to the extended day school program,"said the school principal.