The houses damaged by the war in the community of Herher of Artsakh’s Martuni region are being renovated.

October 14, 2021, 17:11 Reconstruction of houses damaged due to the war continues in Herher

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Alexander Saghyan, Head of the Urban Development and Local Self-Government Department of the Martuni regional administration told "Artsakhpress".

"55 houses were damaged during the war in the Herher community. 13 of which have already been restored. One residential house was completely destroyed, and with the support of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation a new residential house has been built instead.

" The windows of the private houses damaged during the war have been also repaired; the renovation works were carried out through various organizations," A. Saghyan said.

Alexander Saghyan noted that within the framework of humanitarian aid provided to the regional administration by the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, 7 residents were provided with construction materials to organize the restoration of their houses.