October 14, 2021, 16:52 Sergei Lavrov Holds a Meeting with His Armenian Counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Recently we talked in detail with you in Moscow, but today we can consider some additional issues of a bilateral nature and, of course, of the region. Karabakh should always enjoy our attention," the Russian minister said at the beginning of the meeting.

As it is expected, the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold a trilateral meeting later in Minsk.