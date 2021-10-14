NK conflict’s comprehensive settlement to greatly contribute to establishment of lasting peace in region – Armenian FM

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS participating states in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on October 14, the Armenian foreign ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the narrow and extended-format sessions the Foreign Ministers of the CIS states exchanged views on regional and international issues, discussed the political, commercial, cultural and humanitarian partnership within the Organization.

The ministers summed up the activities and programs carried out so far since the establishment of the Organization, discussed the CIS development prospects and priority activity directions.

In his remarks the Armenian FM touched upon the further development of the structure and highlighted the importance of the adherence to the principles set on the CIS fundamental document relating to sovereignty and peoples’ right to equality and self-determination, inviolability of state borders, non-use of force and threat of force, peaceful settlement of disputes. The FM emphasized these principles in the context of the recent military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. Highlighting the necessity of observing the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement, in particular the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons held in Azerbaijan, and the preservation of the Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage in the territories under the Azerbaijani control, FM Ararat Mirzoyan said that the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship will greatly contribute to the establishment of lasting peace in South Caucasus.

The Foreign Ministers of CIS states adopted several statements based on the session results, which will be submitted for the approval of the Council of the CIS heads of state next day.