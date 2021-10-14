CSTO says reached agreements contribute to creation of necessary conditions for political settlement of Karabakh crisis

The hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh were managed to be stopped through the mediation of the Russian Federation, said Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The agreements reached so far contribute to the creation of the necessary conditions for the end of the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis," Sidorov added at a press briefing.