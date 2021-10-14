Artsakhpress

Politics

ICJ holds hearings over Armenia’s request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan

The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, is holding public hearings over Armenia’s request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: On September 16, 2021, Armenia instituted proceedings against the Republic of Azerbaijan before the International Court of Justice with regard to alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

Armenia also requested the Court to indicate certain provisional measures “as a matter of extreme urgency”, including the return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan, as well as the closure of the so-called “Military Trophies Park” in Baku.

The hearings will last until October 15.

Armenia is represented by a group at the hearings, which involves famous international experts who will help to present the country’s interests.


     

Politics

Economy

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.

Society

‘My dream is to make Armenia one of the best places of artificial intelligence in the world’. Armen Sarkisssian

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in an event in Rome dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Elettronica Group, a famous Italian company engaged in providing services in the fields of defense, cyber-security.

Military

Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

A meeting of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu took place Monday in Moscow, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Sport

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Diaspora

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Some progress made in Russian-US dialogue. Maria Zakharova

