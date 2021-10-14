On October 14, on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, the republican chess competition has begun at the Republican Chess Sports School.

October 14, 2021, 13:13 The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, 7 teams are participating in the competition.

The teams of Askeran, Martuni, Martakert, Shushi, Stepanakert N1, N2 and N3 basic schools are participating in the competition.

The competition will be summed up tomorrow and the winning team will be awarded with cups, diplomas, medals and cash prizes.