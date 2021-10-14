The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is taking appropriate steps to find out the circumstances behind the civilian's death. Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated this during a press briefing Thursday, and extended condolences to the relatives and friends of this victim, news.am informs.

October 14, 2021, 13:09 Zakharova: Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh determining circumstances behind civilian’s death

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to her, this civilian was mortally wounded in the Martakert region of Artsakh on October 9—and as a result of a shooting by the Azerbaijani side.

"In order to coordinate efforts to prevent incidents in their area of responsibility, Russian peacekeepers are constantly collaborating with the general staffs of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan," she said.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that this tragic incident confirms the importance of the unwavering implementation of all the decisions and statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

"We [i.e., Russia] call on both sides to eliminate the existing mutual provocative moments in the humanitarian field as soon as possible, to exchange captives on the ‘all-for-all’ principle, and to exchange minefield maps in full," Zakharova said.