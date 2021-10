The trilateral meeting of the spiritual leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan is another important format for overcoming problems, building a climate of trust, as well as the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated this during a press briefing Thursday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This meeting is not the first; contacts between the spiritual leaders have been maintained for decades. They differ in reliability," she added.

According to Zakharova, Wednesday’s aforesaid trilateral meeting in Moscow will serve to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and improve the general situation in the South Caucasus—including strengthening trust, resolving urgent humanitarian issues, and preserving cultural and religious heritage sites.