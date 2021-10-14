Zakharova: Russia favors unwavering implementation of all Karabakh provisions

Russia is in favor of the unwavering implementation of all the provisions on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press briefing Thursday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We expect that thus, the necessary conditions will be created for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, including in terms of difficult bilateral issues," she added.