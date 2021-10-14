Pilgrims will be able to visit Dadivank Monastery again, Lusine Gharakhanyan

Through intensive daily work with Russian peacekeepers, after November 17, we made an attempt to return the property hidden in the bomb shelters. We are talking about the stockrooms that were left to the Azerbaijanis after the 44-day war. The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan, said this during a working discussion Thursday at the National Assembly of Armenia, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: However, as the minister mentioned, all the aforesaid attempts have failed.

"The Armenian side is dealing with an extremely aggressive neighbor with whom it is extremely difficult to communicate and conduct negotiations. But thanks to the Russian peacekeepers, Dadivank [Monastery], for example, stays with us. There are six clergymen there. But, according to the agreement reached during the Moscow meeting of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, the pilgrimage to Dadivank will be resumed," Gharakhanyan stressed.

She added that the pilgrimage to Amaras Monastery in Artsakh continues.