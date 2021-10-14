The Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan met in Yerevan with the U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society” , Artsakh President's Adviser on Diaspora Affairs Azatouhi Simonyan and the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan.

October 14, 2021, 11:41 Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, informed "Artsakhpress".

According to him, during the meeting they touched upon the role of the ARS in the realization of the patriotic programs, the continuation of the upbringing of spiritual values in Artsakh, the reforms and programs taking place in the educational system.