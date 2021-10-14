34 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

36 new cases—including children— were confirmed in Artsakh today, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.
The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, is holding public hearings over Armenia’s request to indicate provisional measures against Azerbaijan.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is taking appropriate steps to...
The trilateral meeting of the spiritual leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan is another important...
Russia is in favor of the unwavering implementation of all the provisions on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue....
President Armen Sarkissian appointed Arsen Avagyan as the new Armenian Ambassador to Iran
On October 14-15, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Minsk to participate in...
Artashes Tumanyan has been recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of...
Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.
Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...
World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...
World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in an event in Rome dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Elettronica Group, a famous Italian company engaged in providing services in the fields of defense, cyber-security.
Through intensive daily work with Russian peacekeepers, after November 17, we made an attempt to return...
1589 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number...
36 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh today.
On October 13, a militarized pentathlon competitions were organized in Stepanakert primary school N...
Russia and the EU have held another meeting on the issue of the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination...
A meeting of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu took place Monday in Moscow, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.
Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after...
Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...
Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...
An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...
I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
