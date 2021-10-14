36 new cases—including children— were confirmed in Artsakh today, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

October 14, 2021, 11:17 34 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: At present, 50 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19. Nine patients are in critical condition and 24 others—in moderate condition.

A total of 14,179 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,307 of them have come back positive.