Some progress has been made on a number of issues in Russian-US relations after US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland’s visit to Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, adding that a list of issues in bilateral relation that require the soonest resolution was handed over to her, Tass informs.

October 14, 2021, 10:54 Some progress made in Russian-US dialogue. Maria Zakharova

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I cannot disclose everything, it was talks behind closed doors, after all. The only thing I can say, probably, that there was some progress on some issues. Not a resolution of these issues, not an elimination of problems. But some elements of progress," she said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel.

"But the most important thing is that Victoria took a rather long list of issues to Washington that Moscow outlined as necessary for prompt resolution," she said.

On Wednesday, Nuland met with deputy head of the Kremlin administration Dmitry Kozak, She described the talks as productive. On the same day, she met with Russian presidential aide for international issues Yuri Ushakov. On Tuesday, Nuland had talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin also took part in the talks.