US making big mistake when using dollar as sanction instrument — Putin

The United States is making a big mistake when it uses the dollar as a sanction instrument, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble after the Russian Energy Week forum’s plenary session. The text of the interview was posted on the Kremlin website on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "I think that the United States is making a very big mistake when it uses the dollar as a sanction instrument," he said, adding that Washington is doing it to stop settlements in dollars for sanctioned products.

"We cannot receive client’s money for delivered products in dollars. Where does it lead? We are simply forced, we have no other choice, we simply have to use other currencies," he said.

"When other countries, which use the dollar as a reserve currency or as a settlement instrument, see what is going on, they feel worry that the dollar can be used this way against them," Putin noted. "And they begin to reduce their dollar holdings too and make less use of it as a settlement unit. As a result, even the US’ closest partners and allies bring down the dollar’s share in their reserves. This is a statistical fact."

According to the Russian leader, Moscow is reducing the dollar’s share in its reserve and settlement. "It is not always possible but we are trying to use national currencies. So, it can be said that the United States is quarreling with its bread and butter because it is undermining the dollar’s absolute competitive edge as a universal reserve currency and is damaging its strategic economic interests for the sake of time-serving political reasons," he said.

The dollar "is undermining its positions as a global reserve currency and the volume of settlements in dollars is shrinking, as are the volumes of countries’ reserves in it," Putin stressed.

"But we are not interested in stopping to use dollars in settlements," he said, adding that he means "settlements for energy resources, first of all, for oil."

"But if the American authorities continue the policy I mentioned earlier, we will have to do nothing, the United States will ruin trust to the dollar itself," he said.


     

Politics

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Iran

President Armen Sarkissian appointed Arsen Avagyan as the new Armenian Ambassador to Iran

Armenia FM leaving for Minsk

On October 14-15, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Minsk to participate in...

Armenia Ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan recalled

Artashes Tumanyan has been recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of...

Patriarch Kirill, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh meet

The trilateral meeting of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos...

India supports peaceful settlement of NK conflict within OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. FM

India supports the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship,...

Anne Louyot: France working with Russia, US on lasting agreement on Karabakh

France is working with Russia and the United States to sign a more lasting agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh...

Iran says it has documents confirming transfer of terrorist groups to Azerbaijan

Iran says it has documents confirming the transfer of terrorist groups, news.am reports.

Economy

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.

Armenia participates in Anuga 2021, largest trade fair for food and beverage industry in Europe

Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

36 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

36 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh today.

Militarized pentathlon competitions organized in Stepanakert

On October 13, a militarized pentathlon competitions were organized in Stepanakert primary school N...

Russia, EU hold meeting on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

Russia and the EU have held another meeting on the issue of the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination...

Four families of Taghavard and Lisagor communities provided with cattle

With the funds provided by Maral Anjargolyan, President of the Iraqi-Armenian Union, Vice-President of...

Noubar Afeyan: Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe

Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that...

The number of seriously ill patients increased. The specialist presents the means and options to fight the epidemic

Recently, the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased in Artsakh.

COVID-19 pandemic has forced 100 million into poverty, UN chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lashed out at vaccine inequality which he says...

Military

Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

A meeting of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu took place Monday in Moscow, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Turkey, Azerbaijan plan to hold military drills after Iran moved forces

Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after...

Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

Analytical

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

"Teach for Armenia". Arman Avagyan teaches at Haterk school
"Teach for Armenia". Arman Avagyan teaches at Haterk school
Day of Physical Education in Artsakh
Day of Physical Education in Artsakh
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Sport

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

Diaspora

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

International

Some progress made in Russian-US dialogue. Maria Zakharova

US making big mistake when using dollar as sanction instrument — Putin

Canada to host 40,000 Afghan refugees

Russia records 28,717 new daily COVID-19 cases

