The only way to achieve our goals is quality education. Teacher of

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Arman Avagyan teaches history at Haterk school of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" , Arman Avagyan mentioned that his main motivation for participating in the program is to achieve changes in the field of education, to be engaged in pedagogy, to form a thinking generation.

“It is very important for me to help students to have their own way of thinking, their own opinion, to become a responsible citizen, because a thinking, responsible citizen is the future of any country. Of course, there will be new teaching methods, because it is time to admit that our education system is quite outdated; sometimes it does not meet the conditions of the modern world," A. Avagyan said.