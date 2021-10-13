Canada to host 40,000 Afghan refugees

Canada will accept 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan following the military takeover by the Taliban*, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Canada is welcoming 40,000 refugees and we’re urging others to step up their support to safely resettle refugees, too," Trudeau tweeted.

In September, Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said that the country would resettle over 20,000 Afghans from particularly vulnerable groups threatened by the Taliban, including women, rights workers, and targeted minorities.

The Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August, which led to the collapse of the previous US-backed government, and mass evacuations of foreigners and nationals seeking to escape Afghanistan in fear of the movement. The large-scale evacuation operation was completed on 31 August along with the pullout of international forces.