On October 14-15, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Minsk to participate in the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

October 13, 2021, 17:07 Armenia FM leaving for Minsk

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Meetings of Minister Mirzoyan with its partners of CIS member-states are also scheduled in Minsk.