Artashes Tumanyan has been recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

October 13, 2021

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Tumanyan had been Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran since 2015.