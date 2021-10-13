Patriarch Kirill, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh meet

The trilateral meeting of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Sheikh ul-Islam and Grand Mufti of the Caucasus Allahshukur Pashazadeh was held at Danilov Monastery in the residence of the Patriarchate in Moscow, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS:“We have gathered here to discuss the long-term Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…I hope we find the right words that our peoples need the most. I believe the reputation of the spiritual leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia can have a good impact on people’s minds, and I believe our dialogue and the fact that we are meeting today, dear brothers, will set an example for everyone,” Patriarch Kirill said as he declared the start of the meeting.

According to him, there are people who justify violence, cruelty and bloodshed with religion.