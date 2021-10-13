Militarized pentathlon competitions organized in Stepanakert

On October 13, militarized pentathlon competitions were organized in Stepanakert primary school N 2, named after Ashot Ghulyan. Four teams participated in the competitions.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The militarized pentathlon was organized with the joint efforts of the Ministry of Education, Science Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh and the Ministry of Defense.

Davit Ohanjanyan, Head of the Pre-Conscription Training Department of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh told that according to the department's work year plan, it is planned to organize such events annually for Artsakh 8-9th grade students.

"The aim of the event is to apply the theoretical knowledge in practice, to find more trained boys, "said D. Ohanjanyan, adding that the winners of the competition will be awarded with valuable gifts and monetary prizes by the Ministry of Education Science Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh.