Four families of Taghavard and Lisagor communities provided with cattle

With the funds provided by Maral Anjargolyan, President of the Iraqi-Armenian Union, Vice-President of the Armenian School Foundation and a member of the Board of the Ararat Foundation, four families of Martuni’s Taghavard and Shushi’s Lisagor communities have been provided with cattle.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, informed "Artsakhpress".

"Since 1988, Maral Anjargolyan has provided cattle to various needy families in Armenia. Maral and I recently visited the Petrosyan family living in the Taghavard community of the Martuni region.

Their son is considered missing due to the 44-day war. Unfortunately the family still has no information. Their cow had recently crossed the village and passed to the territory controlled by the enemy, and the family was deprived of a livelihood.

Responding to the requests made by the administration and the head of the community, Maral Anjargolyan has donated a cow to this and another family of this community, whose livestock was completely destroyed by the bombing during the war.

"We have donated two more cattle to two large families from the Lisagor village of the Shushi region," she said.