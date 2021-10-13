Iran says it has documents confirming transfer of terrorist groups to Azerbaijan

Iran says it has documents confirming the transfer of terrorist groups, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Iran has even received audio files, and they are under the supervision of the intelligence,’ Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Hatibzadeh.

We have told the Azerbaijani side that this is unacceptable, and Azerbaijani’s high-ranking officials promised to support our concerns. The relations with Azerbaijan are very cordial, kind and multilateral, and the visits of the officials of both parties continue,” he clarified.

“In the region there are third groups that don’t want Iran and Azerbaijan to have friendly relations. Moreover, they publish fake news and try to have an impact on the moods of the people of both countries,” he added.