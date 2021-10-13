Artsakhpress

Anne Louyot: France working with Russia, US on lasting agreement on Karabakh

France is working with Russia and the United States to sign a more lasting agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), as news.am informs, the newly appointed French ambassador to Armenia, Anne Louyot, stated about this to RFE/RL Armenian Service.

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The ambassador did not provide details, but considered it necessary to emphasize the participation of all three OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries—i.e., Russia, US, and France—in this process.

"There has been a shift in New York. We [France] have gladly organized—with the other Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group—the meeting of the two [i.e., the Armenian and Azerbaijani] foreign ministers. This may seem like a small step, but it was a huge step. We hope that there will be other such decisions, and I can assure you that we, together with our Russian and American partners, are working to advance the process aimed at signing a more lasting agreement on Karabakh," the French diplomat said.

And asked whether we should expect an intensification of the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group, the French ambassador responded: "The OSCE Minsk Group has already become active in New York, as I told you a while ago. We are not alone. I think Armenia and Azerbaijan should also move."


     

Iran says it has documents confirming transfer of terrorist groups to Azerbaijan

Iran says it has documents confirming the transfer of terrorist groups, news.am reports.

Andrea Wiktorin: EU ready to be mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan, if they wish

If Armenia and Azerbaijan express the desire, the European Union is ready to be a mediator in the negotiations...

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II: Armenia will overcome difficult times with Russia's support

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II believes Armenia will overcome the difficult times with the support...

Armenian PM in Moscow for Putin meeting

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is in Russia on a working visit, his spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan...

Regional challenges to be on agenda of upcoming meeting of Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani spiritual leaders

Regional challenges will be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the spiritual leaders of Armenia,...

Iran’s FM says will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan soon

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is planning to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in the...

Union of Banks of Armenia has new board chairman

Gevorg Machanyan has been elected the new Chairman of the Board of the Union of Banks of Armenia (UBA) at the regular meeting of the board, UBA informed NEWS.am.

Armenia participates in Anuga 2021, largest trade fair for food and beverage industry in Europe

Armenia is taking part in Anuga 2021, the leading global trade fair for the food and beverage industry...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe plummet below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas on the ICE exchange continued to decline on Thursday. By 10:30 Moscow time, it dropped...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Noubar Afeyan: Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe

Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company’s own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company’s chairman said Monday.

The number of seriously ill patients increased. The specialist presents the means and options to fight the epidemic

Recently, the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased in Artsakh.

COVID-19 pandemic has forced 100 million into poverty, UN chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lashed out at vaccine inequality which he says...

Silence and Scream: Cultural fragments rescued from enemy-occupied settlements exhibited in Stepanakert

Yesterday in the Europe Hotel of Stepanakert took place an exhibition entitled “We will return. Rescued...

Twitter allows all users to remove followers without blocking them

Twitter now allows all users to remove other people from their follower list without blocking them, the...

''KHTAN'' social entrepreneurship's long-term incubator-program to be launched in Artsakh

''KASA'' Swiss Humanitarian Foundation in cooperation with the Government of the Artsakh Republic, Intercultural...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 183 calls over last week

On October 4 to October 8, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received...

Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

A meeting of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu took place Monday in Moscow, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Turkey, Azerbaijan plan to hold military drills after Iran moved forces

Turkey plans to hold joint military exercises with Azerbaijan this week in a region bordering Iran after...

Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Today the search for the remains of the fallen Armenian servicemen was carried out in the Varanda (Fizuli)...

Russian peacekeepers discovered and destroyed 26,033 explosive objects in Artsakh since November 23

Humanitarian demining of the area along the demarcation line of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Russian peacekeepers conducted a comprehensive training to prevent possible violations in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conducted...

Armenian soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

An Armenian serviceman was wounded by Azerbaijani shooting around 11:30, September 28, the Ministry of...

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh conducted an objective control of the situation using the Orlan-10 UAV

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conducted an objective control of the situation in...

Iran says it has documents confirming transfer of terrorist groups to Azerbaijan
G20 agrees aid to avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis
Andrea Wiktorin: EU ready to be mediator between Armenia and Azerbaijan, if they wish
Noubar Afeyan: Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe
Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

I came across a Turkish-American website, “tenthousandturks.org,” which is described as: “Ten Thousand...

Russia realized it was deceived by cooperating with Turkey and Azerbaijan, says political analyst

Candidate for governor of Virginia, a Turkish lobbyist, should be defeated - Harut Sassounian

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Day of Physical Education in Artsakh
Day of Physical Education in Artsakh
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Running competition held in Stepanakert
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Armenian Kyokushin Karate Team Held a Training Camp in Artsakh
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Youth Football Tournament ended in Stepanakert
Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

“One of my best works” – Mansurian on Ravenna Festival performance of Purgatorio honoring Dante

Artsakh athletes won prizes in wrestling tournament held at Armenia

Wrestler Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the title of world champion

Champions Chess Tour: Aronian defeats Mamedyarov

Artsakh athletes returned from Armenian championship with victory

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns

Harut Sassounian: Aliyev-Pashinyan duel via video at United Nations General Assembly

St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys vandalized

Putin Appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

G20 agrees aid to avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

Iran Army and IRGC Started to Stage a Joint Specialized Air Defense Exercise

Russia records 28,190 new daily COVID-19 cases

Erdogan seeks Biden meeting to discuss US warplane request

